QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $1,441,662.54 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,441,662.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,949,447.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31.

On Monday, August 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.16 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $890.07 million, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QuinStreet by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 160,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.