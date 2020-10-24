EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.