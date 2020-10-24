The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

