Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.21 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

