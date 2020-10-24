Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after buying an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,063.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,820 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.64 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

