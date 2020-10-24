Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after buying an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,063.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,820 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.64 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
Read More: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.