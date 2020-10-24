Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $197,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $2,302,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,134 shares in the company, valued at $164,408,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,043 shares of company stock valued at $14,155,530. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

CHGG stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,667.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

