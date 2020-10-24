Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 236 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,636,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after purchasing an additional 423,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 606,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 477,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,053,000.

NYSEARCA:IGIB opened at $60.84 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86.

