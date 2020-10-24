Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.26.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $207.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average of $176.16. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $211.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

