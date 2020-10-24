Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

