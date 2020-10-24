Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

