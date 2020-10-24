Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,294.11.

CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,281.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,097.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 148.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

