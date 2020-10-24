Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.