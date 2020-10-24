Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,450.00 at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,294.11.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,281.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,097.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

