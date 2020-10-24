Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $367.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $319.00 to $367.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $314.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $327.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

