Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $367.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $319.00 to $367.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.
Shares of CP stock opened at $314.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $327.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
