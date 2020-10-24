Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,721 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 155.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 9.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $6,194,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after buying an additional 500,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $522,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and have sold 31,750 shares worth $1,520,393. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

