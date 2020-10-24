Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in ResMed by 52.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 43,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMD opened at $183.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,216,183.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,732. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

