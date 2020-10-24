Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 87,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

