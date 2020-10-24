Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,640 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Msci were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Msci during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Msci in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.00.

MSCI opened at $350.55 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.58 and its 200-day moving average is $345.46.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.