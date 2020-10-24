Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 263,525 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,205 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,818,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,637,000 after purchasing an additional 543,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,639,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,700,000 after purchasing an additional 513,126 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

NYSE:APTV opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

