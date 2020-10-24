Piper Sandler Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,514.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,294.11.

CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,281.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,097.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,218.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

