Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,550,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,312,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,288,000 after buying an additional 75,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 947,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,386,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

