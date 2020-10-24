Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,236 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 279.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,020,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 751,079 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,016,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,748,000 after acquiring an additional 366,597 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,746,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 294,146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

