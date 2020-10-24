Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,332 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of ABIOMED worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 338.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ABIOMED by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

In other ABIOMED news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $281.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.50. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

