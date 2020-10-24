Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,181 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

