Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,971 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

