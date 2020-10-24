Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.32% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,398,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,428 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,926,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,100,000 after acquiring an additional 926,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

