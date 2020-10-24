Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.06 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

