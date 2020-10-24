Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 9,111 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.