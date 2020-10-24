Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 21,595 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $62.53 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.