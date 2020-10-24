Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,958 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.36% of H&R Block worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,065.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,686 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in H&R Block by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,914,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $12,271,000. AJO LP boosted its position in H&R Block by 399.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,022,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 817,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 886,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 722,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Northcoast Research upgraded H&R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $18.40 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

