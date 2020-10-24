Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,650 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.79.

MNST opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

