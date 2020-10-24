Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,569 shares of company stock valued at $21,184,667 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $112.05 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

