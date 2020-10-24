Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Silicon Laboratories worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 171,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $105.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 154.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.