Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,025 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 891.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after buying an additional 1,318,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,758,000 after purchasing an additional 467,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

