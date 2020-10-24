Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 20.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,330,000 after buying an additional 261,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after buying an additional 101,478 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

