Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Avista worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Avista by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of AVA stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares in the company, valued at $159,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.