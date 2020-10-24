Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,025 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Eastgroup Properties worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $138.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $148.27.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

