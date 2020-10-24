Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

