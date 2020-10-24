Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,418,000 after acquiring an additional 525,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 89.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185,589 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 171,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 396.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 68,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,312,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,648,398.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $123.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Barclays started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.56.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

