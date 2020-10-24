Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Everest Re Group worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $214.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.79. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. BofA Securities began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.67.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.