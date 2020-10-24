Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,758,000 after acquiring an additional 467,691 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

OMC stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

