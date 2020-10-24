Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 210.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 213.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $6,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,029,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $1,003,149.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,099,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,686,812 shares of company stock worth $54,562,346 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.