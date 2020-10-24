Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,667 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 507,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 199,574 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. AXA lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 741,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,615,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc.
Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc.
Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co.
Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Silicon Laboratories
Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Silicon Laboratories
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,025 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,025 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Gentex Co.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Gentex Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report