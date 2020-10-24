Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,667 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 507,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 199,574 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. AXA lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 741,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,615,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

