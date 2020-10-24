Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

