Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

K stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $6,899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

