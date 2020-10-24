Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

STZ opened at $179.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

