Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 467 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 397.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $11,058,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $141.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $145.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

