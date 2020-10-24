Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

CSL stock opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

