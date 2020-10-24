Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

