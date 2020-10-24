Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,108 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 710.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 815.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 41,716 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

